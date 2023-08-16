News you can trust since 1853
One man hospitalised and another arrested after Wigan township street fight

A man was taken to hospital with a head injury after being involved in a fight on a Wigan street.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Another was arrested on suspicion of assault following what describe as an altercation on Greenwood Road, Standish, on the evening of Tuesday August 16.

Neighbours reported a lot of police activity into the small hours of the following morning, with CSI experts at the scene which was taped off, and several other emergency vehicles.

A general view of Greenwood Road in Standish where the incident in which a man in his 40s was injured took placeA general view of Greenwood Road in Standish where the incident in which a man in his 40s was injured took place
But latest reports suggest that the casualty was not as badly hurt as had initially been feared.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 9.45pm on Tuesday August 15, officers were called to reports of an altercation between two men on Greenwood Road, Standish.

"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with an injury to his head which is not to be believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody for questioning.

“Inquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555111.