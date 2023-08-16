Former Wigan Reporter editor Steve Brady, who now lives in the Roussillon region, said he felt “terrified” as he saw the blaze accelerate when it came over the mountains towards his home.

But the rugby-loving journalist was keen to assure hundreds of Warriors fans making their way to the area for a Catalans Dragons tie at the end of next week that the emergency services know exactly what to do if further blazes break out.

Smoke on the horizon near Steve Brady's home in the Pyrenees

The wildfire erupted between Saint-Andre near the Spanish border and the resort of Argeles-sur-Mer along the Mediterranean coast where it was reported that more than 3,000 tourists were evacuated from holiday homes and campsites.

The fire reportedly burned more than 500 hectares of land on Monday August 14, but was brought under control by firefighters on Tuesday morning and there have been no reports of casualties.

Steve said: “The fire was the biggest one I’ve seen here and it was very scary because instead of having strong winds from the east, it came from the south – just a hot, dry blast.

“It accelerated when it came over the Pyrenees, hit the flat Roussillon plain heading straight for us and we’re all terrified because it was going to incinerate the village and all the campsites around it.”

Steve and Denise Brady

Steve and his wife Denise have lived in the French region for six years, but he described the fire as “different” and “very rare”.

The Briton captured footage of the smoke billowing around 6km away from his home from Alberes hills, which look over to Sorede, Saint-Andre and Argeles-sur-Mer.

He said: “Normally fire rises up and climbs the hill… This was different.

“It started halfway down the hill in Saint-Andre, right near us. Thankfully for us, but not for the people there, it headed towards the sea, which is very rare.

Fortunately a change of wind direction spared the Bradys' home

“It was terrifying. Most of the residents of this village all went out to climb the hill last night and got the cameras out – they’ve probably never seen that phenomenon.”

Steve added that it was “unbelievable that no-one was killed”.

He said: “It came on like a mini-hurricane. The flames were whipping up… it was horrific.

“Your average fires happen quite a lot around here, but that was something that could have been an absolute catastrophe.”

Steve has praised local firefighters for swiftly and effectively containing the fire, which provided him with “reassurance”.

He said: “(The firefighters) have done a brilliant job.

“I think they prepare well for it, but those particularly climatic conditions last night, there’s not a lot you can do. You can prepare and train for it, but I haven’t seen that before.

“The winds, because we’re surrounded by mountains in the Pyrenees, can suddenly change… that takes a special kind of bravery to tackle that.

“Up to 1,500 Wiganers are due here in a week or so for the Catalans game and the whole place is a tinderbox, but I wouldn't like Wigan supporters to be worried because the emergency services are well-drilled and highly professional over here,"

On Tuesday, France’s minister of ecological transition, Christophe Bechu, visited Les Chenes Rouges campsite and took to social media to describe what he saw.