One man seriously injured and another arrested after disturbance at Wigan pub

A man suffered serious injuries during a disturbance at a pub.

Emergency services were called to the Prince of Wales, on Victoria Street, Newtown, at 1.30am on Sunday.

Other news: Wigan superhero Josh marks five years in remission



A police spokesman said one man had been arrested.

The pub, known locally as the Jaw Bone, was cordoned off and police remained there until Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.