One of two men arrested on suspicion of Wigan schoolgirl's rape has bail extended

The unnamed suspect, who is in his 30s, was detained following an incident alleged to have happened at premises on Old Road, Ashton, on the afternoon of January 17.

A second man of a similar age was also arrested at the same time.

Old Road in Ashton

After questioning they were both bailed until mid-February. After answering bail, the latter was released under investigation instead as inquiries continued and that status remains the same today.

Police were called to the Old Road address at 3.45pm that Monday after an allegation was made that the teenager had been subjected to a serious sexual assault.

She and her family have since been helped by specially trained officers.