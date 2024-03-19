Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Greater Manchester Police Wigan’s Challenger team carried out warrants at seven addresses where they also seized a quantity of cannabis and what is believed to be cocaine, an imitation firearm and ammunition.

The warrants were carried out in several locations, including in Ashton and Platt Bridge, as part of Operation Diner.

The four men – aged from 23 to 35 – remain in custody for questioning after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cannabis and money laundering.

Det Insp Patrick Wood, from the Wigan Challenger team, said: “Operation Diner is an investigation led by GMP Challenger Wigan in relation to a County Lines conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and money laundering within the Wigan borough and throughout the UK.

“Evidence has been gathered by Wigan Challenger and subsequently linked to a number of suspects in relation to the commercial-scale supply of Class B drugs and money laundering.

“We continue to develop the ways we gather intelligence to identify offenders who can then be pursued so we can protect victims.

“If anyone has information or suspicions about criminal activity, it should always be reported to police.

“If drug activity is taking place in your community, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or call GMP on 101.

“Information can be reported via the GMP website at www.gmp.police.uk using the 'report' tool.”

Programme Challenger is the multi-agency approach to tackling organised crime in Greater Manchester, with police and partners dedicated to pursuing criminals and protecting victims.