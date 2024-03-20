Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Greater Manchester Police Wigan’s Challenger team executed warrants at seven addresses on Tuesday (March 19) where they also seized a quantity of cannabis and what is believed to be cocaine, an imitation firearm and ammunition.

The warrants were carried out in several locations, including in Ashton and Platt Bridge, as part of Operation Diner.

The four men will appear in court today

Benjamin Cunliffe, 33, of Bryn Street, Ashton, Ross Pilling, 25, of Withill Walk, Ashton, Adam Sinnott-Clarke, 30, of Gas Street, Platt Bridge and Christopher Cotterell, 35, of Warrington Road, Ashton have all been charged with conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and money laundering.

They were all due to appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court today (March 20).

After the raids Det Insp Patrick Wood, from the Wigan Challenger team, said: “Operation Diner is an investigation led by GMP Challenger Wigan in relation to a County Lines conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and money laundering within the Wigan borough and throughout the UK.

“Evidence has been gathered by Wigan Challenger and subsequently linked to a number of suspects in relation to the commercial-scale supply of Class B drugs and money laundering.

“We continue to develop the ways we gather intelligence to identify offenders who can then be pursued so we can protect victims.

“If anyone has information or suspicions about criminal activity, it should always be reported to police.