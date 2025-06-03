More than 50 people have been arrested as Greater Manchester Police continue to clampdown on anti-social behavior on bikes.

Since the launch of Operation Hurricane in June 2024, we have seen a number of arrests made and bikes seized from all over the city-region.

Officers have dealt with more than 500 incidents during the first four months of the operation, making more than 50 arrests and seizing more than 125 bikes from areas such as Bolton, Oldham, Rochdale, Stockport and Wigan.

The anti-social use of motorbikes, e-bikes and quadbikes causes misery within communities with districts running daily operations to deal with those who continue to cause danger and distress to those using the region’s roads and open spaces.

Operation Hurricane aims to tackle and reduce anti-social behaviour on motorbikes, e-bikes and quadbikes

Driven by data, a strategy has once again been devised and has highlighted districts that have the highest reported ASB incidents and high-risk routes in Greater Manchester, including Wigan.

Officers will be in the borough along with units from GMP’s Specialist Operations Branch, which includes units such as Roads Policing, Drone and Motorcycle Unit and the National Police Air Service.

They will join the neighbourhood team to deter, detect and disrupt offences from taking place.

PS Grogan from our Force Prevention Branch said: “Here at Greater Manchester Police we are continuing with our unwavering commitment to protecting Greater Manchester's communities from the disruption and danger caused by anti-social behaviour involving e-bikes, motorbikes and quad bikes.

“We understand the frustration residents feel by reckless riding, and we're deploying every resource at our disposal - from specialist officers to cutting-edge surveillance technology - to identify offenders and hold them accountable.

“This isn't just about enforcement; it's about reclaiming our streets and ensuring families can enjoy their neighbourhoods without fear or disturbance. We're sending a clear message: if you choose to ride anti-socially in Greater Manchester, we will find you, and you will face the consequences.

“We are working with other agencies in Community Safety Partnerships, so that action can be taken against tenants where residents are responsible for Anti-Social Behaviour."

“We also want to know where these bikes are being stored. Please reach out if you have any information that will help us in our quest to reduce motorcycle-related crime.”

If you know who is using motorcycles anti-socially or to commit crime, let us know. Report it online or call GMP on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via our messaging platform Bee in the Loop.