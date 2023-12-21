Over £200,000 worth of illegal goods seized in Wigan in the last year
This includes 110,000 packets of illegal cigarettes and around 14,000 illegal disposable e-cigarettes, with a value of approximately £170,000 in total. Action against just one shop on Wallgate saw stock of £60,000 removed last month despite the warnings.
Trading Standards also recently worked with Greater Manchester Police in a successful raid of a residential property on Railway Road, Leigh, with around £80,000 of tobacco, e-cigarettes seized, and a further £30,000 of counterfeit stamps taken – contributing to one of the biggest seizures of this kind in the borough.
Councillor Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies said: “These seizures are vital to protect our residents and young people from unscrupulous traders.
“Illegal cigarettes, tobacco and e-cigarettes damage our local economy with these businesses not paying tax to fund public services and undercutting the law-abiding shops.
“People are aware of the dangers of smoking, but illegal cigarettes are made with no regard to legal standards, and high levels of nicotine in illegal e-cigarettes can increase people’s addiction.
“Here in Wigan borough, we secured our first three-month Closure Order against a shop that was illegally selling e-cigarettes to children. We will continue to proactively target these shops and businesses that are operating outside the law.”
Anyone wishing to report illegal tobacco and vapes or underage sales to Trading Standards issues can ring in confidence 0808 223 1133 or [email protected]