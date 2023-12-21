Thousands of potentially dangerous cigarettes, tobacco products and e-cigarettes have been seized by Wigan trading standards in the last year.

This includes 110,000 packets of illegal cigarettes and around 14,000 illegal disposable e-cigarettes, with a value of approximately £170,000 in total. Action against just one shop on Wallgate saw stock of £60,000 removed last month despite the warnings.

Trading Standards also recently worked with Greater Manchester Police in a successful raid of a residential property on Railway Road, Leigh, with around £80,000 of tobacco, e-cigarettes seized, and a further £30,000 of counterfeit stamps taken – contributing to one of the biggest seizures of this kind in the borough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Trading Standards seized over £200,000 of illegal good over the course of the year

Councillor Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies said: “These seizures are vital to protect our residents and young people from unscrupulous traders.

“Illegal cigarettes, tobacco and e-cigarettes damage our local economy with these businesses not paying tax to fund public services and undercutting the law-abiding shops.

“People are aware of the dangers of smoking, but illegal cigarettes are made with no regard to legal standards, and high levels of nicotine in illegal e-cigarettes can increase people’s addiction.

“Here in Wigan borough, we secured our first three-month Closure Order against a shop that was illegally selling e-cigarettes to children. We will continue to proactively target these shops and businesses that are operating outside the law.”