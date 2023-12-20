News you can trust since 1853
Wigan police chief celebrates last day on the job before retirement

Wigan’s high-profile cop chief has hung up her truncheon after more than three decades in policing.
By Sian Jones
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Chief Supt Emily Higham spent her last day in uniform patrolling the streets of Wigan – just like she did at the outset of her career 31 years earlier.

She rose through the ranks to become a highly praised senior officer with her career coming full circle when the Norley-born chief was put in charge of policing in the borough.

Chief Higham on patrol in Wigan town centreChief Higham on patrol in Wigan town centre
Chief Higham on patrol in Wigan town centre
As a result there has been a big upsurge in arrests, crackdowns on prolific offenders and crime hotspots and a 51 per cent fall in the number of anti-social behaviour reports.

Her hands-on approach earned her a visit to Buckingham Palace recently to accept a King’s Police Medal from Charles III.

It’s the highest police accolade and is awarded for gallantry or distinguished service.

She decided to retire to spend more time with her family.

Chief Supt Higham’s successor has yet to be announced.