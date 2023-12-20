Wigan’s high-profile cop chief has hung up her truncheon after more than three decades in policing.

Chief Supt Emily Higham spent her last day in uniform patrolling the streets of Wigan – just like she did at the outset of her career 31 years earlier.

She rose through the ranks to become a highly praised senior officer with her career coming full circle when the Norley-born chief was put in charge of policing in the borough.

Chief Higham on patrol in Wigan town centre

As a result there has been a big upsurge in arrests, crackdowns on prolific offenders and crime hotspots and a 51 per cent fall in the number of anti-social behaviour reports.

Her hands-on approach earned her a visit to Buckingham Palace recently to accept a King’s Police Medal from Charles III.

It’s the highest police accolade and is awarded for gallantry or distinguished service.

She decided to retire to spend more time with her family.