Wigan police chief celebrates last day on the job before retirement
Chief Supt Emily Higham spent her last day in uniform patrolling the streets of Wigan – just like she did at the outset of her career 31 years earlier.
She rose through the ranks to become a highly praised senior officer with her career coming full circle when the Norley-born chief was put in charge of policing in the borough.
As a result there has been a big upsurge in arrests, crackdowns on prolific offenders and crime hotspots and a 51 per cent fall in the number of anti-social behaviour reports.
Her hands-on approach earned her a visit to Buckingham Palace recently to accept a King’s Police Medal from Charles III.
It’s the highest police accolade and is awarded for gallantry or distinguished service.
She decided to retire to spend more time with her family.
Chief Supt Higham’s successor has yet to be announced.