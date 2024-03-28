Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Blundell, 36, of Wesley Avenue, Haydock was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 14 years and five months in prison plus another five years on licence after he pleaded guilty to 18 sex offences.

Police received reports that on Sunday November 6 2022, Blundell committed several sexual offences with a boy under 13 in Newton-le-Willows after he breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

This crime was referred to Merseyside Police in November 2023.

Officers also received reports that Blundell sexually abused a boy under 13 and committed several other sex offences in September 2023 in Haydock.

Blundell was arrested and charged and later pleaded guilty to eleven counts of sexual offences against a child under 13, two counts of possessing indecent images of a child under 13 and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

After the sentencing hearing Det Insp Michelle Wilson said: “Blundell’s incredibly disturbing crimes caused trauma to both his victims and I would like to thank them and their families for their bravery in not only coming forward but disclosing exactly what happened to police so Blundell could be put behind bars.

“Blundell repeatedly subjected his victims to deplorable offences by sending them sexual images via his mobile phone and we welcome the lengthy sentences given out by the court today.

“Thanks to the victims and their families bravery in court no other child will be subjected to Blundell’s despicable crimes and behaviour.

“I would urge anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know of a child being abused, please come forward and report this to police.

“We have a specialist team committed to dealing with all forms of child exploitation, who will treat any information from you extremely seriously, and will follow up every report and any information that comes in, so please report this to us.”

“I can assure anyone who reports such offences that you will be treated with the utmost sensitivity and fully supported through the entire process.”

Anyone with information or who wants to report a sexual offence allegation is asked to call 101, where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Call 999 if you suspect such an incident is in progress.