Two people who entered a Wigan home in breach of a court closure order have been fined.

Susan Allen, 35, of George Street, Hindley, and Joseph McNaughton, 44, of Central Avenue in Leigh, appeared before borough justices to admit to going to 78 Broadway, in Hindley, on April 13, only two days after magistrates had ruled that because the address was a magnet for anti-social behaviour it should to be visited by anyone other than the occupants and authorised parties such as the emergency services and council representatives.