Pair arrested after death of grandmother in Wigan hit-and-run released under investigation
Two people arrested after the death of a woman in a hit-and-run in Wigan have been released under investigation.
Police arrested a 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman last week on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and perverting the course of justice.
It followed the death of Katherine West, 59, who was seriously injured when she was hit by a black Peugeot 3008 as she crossed Ladies Lane in Hindley on November 5.
She was taken to hospital for treatment, but died nearly six weeks later from her injuries.
The car did not stop after the collision and police have been investigating the incident ever since to establish exactly what happened.
After making the two arrests last week, they renewed their appeal for information, asking for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.
They also asked garage and body repair companies who worked on a black Peugeot 3008 at the time to get in touch.