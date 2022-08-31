Man and woman arrested as police investigate hit and run that killed grandmother

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katherine West, 59, was knocked down by a black Peugeot 3008 as she crossed Ladies Lane in Hindley at around 9.40pm on Friday, November 5.

She sustained serious injuries and fought for her life in hospital, but she died nearly six weeks later.

The car did not stop after the crash and police have been working to establish exactly what happened.

They are continuing to investigate and this morning they arrested a 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and perverting the course of justice. They are currently in police custody.

PC Phil Drummond, of Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, is appealing to the community for help.

He said: “Whilst arrests have been made, we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, has dash cam footage or has any information, to contact us – you can do so in confidence. This occurred on Bonfire Night, in a busy area, which may help jog some people’s memories.”

“We’re also appealing to garages and body repair companies, who may have repaired or been approached to repair a black Peugeot 3008 with front end damage, to get in touch”.

In a moving tribute released after her death, Katherine’s family said: "For six weeks, Katherine fought every step of the way, but unfortunately due to the horrific injuries she suffered, her battle came to an end and she gained her angel wings.

"We will forever remember her for her kind, caring, funny, crazy witty ways.

"She had the most wicked sense of humour, even to the end. Not just a great mum to our three amazing children, she was ‘mum’ to many more, and a loving nana to all her beautiful grandchildren.

"We will never forget you and your memory will live on through us all. RIP our beautiful angel. Fly high.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit on 0161 856 4741.