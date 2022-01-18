Pair arrested for rape of Wigan 15-year-old

Police descended on premises in Old Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, on the afternoon of Monday January 17 after receiving reports that a 15-year-old had been attacked there.

Detained were two men in their 30s and have since been quizzed by detectives.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that it was at around 3.45pm that they received a report that a teenaged girl had been raped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Road, Ashton

She added: "Officers attended and an investigation is under way.

"Two men in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of rape. They remain in police custody for questioning.

"Anyone with information should contact us on 0161 856 7182 or 7094 quoting 1741 17/01/22 or the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."