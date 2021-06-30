Pair face cannabis farm accusations

Erblim Micaj, 27, and Kastriot Shemaj, 47, both of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan justices charged with the production of the drug and illegally extracting electricity at an address in Tyldesley on June 22. They were remanded in custody pending a first appearance before a Bolton judge on July 29. Micaj and Shemaj yet to enter a plea.

