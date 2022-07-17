Parents thanked for 'brave actions' as man charged with having knife at Wigan borough school

A man alleged to have been carrying a knife outside a Wigan borough school has been charged by police.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 1:42 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 1:42 pm

Emergency services were called to St George’s Central Primary School in Tyldesley on Friday afternoon, as pupils were being collected at the end of the day.

Parents were able to disarm a man carrying a knife and restrained him until police arrived.

A man has now been charged by police investigating what happened.

A police spokesman said: “Anthony Hughes (46), of Darlington Street, Tyldesley, has been charged by local neighbourhood officers with single counts of possession of a bladed article and affray, and has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance before Wigan & Leigh Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

"We thank the brave actions of the members of the public who detained him prior to his arrest by police, after reports of a man with a bladed weapon close to the school grounds of a primary school on Darlington Street.”