Parents thanked for 'brave actions' as man charged with having knife at Wigan borough school

Emergency services were called to St George’s Central Primary School in Tyldesley on Friday afternoon, as pupils were being collected at the end of the day.

Parents were able to disarm a man carrying a knife and restrained him until police arrived.

St George's Central CE Primary School

A man has now been charged by police investigating what happened.

A police spokesman said: “Anthony Hughes (46), of Darlington Street, Tyldesley, has been charged by local neighbourhood officers with single counts of possession of a bladed article and affray, and has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance before Wigan & Leigh Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.