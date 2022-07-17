Curfew and alcohol treatment for Wigan man who assaulted three people

Wigan magistrates imposed a community order for 28-year-old Ross Belshaw, of East Mount, Orrell, with alcohol treatment for six months as one of the requirements.

Belshaw pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting Phillip Heaton and Brendan Turton by beating them on March 11.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

He admitted assaulting Deborah Belshaw on the same day and causing damage worth £200 to a television and door belonging to her.

Belshaw's community order also states he will have an electronically-monitored curfew, requiring him to be at home from 7pm to 7am for three months, and must attend up to 30 rehabilitation activity days.

He was told to pay £85 towards prosecution costs and £95 to help fund victim services.