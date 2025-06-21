Wigan police have imposed a partial closure order on two borough homes plagued by anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restrictions have been put in place at two different properties on Brooklands Avenue in Atherton for three months.

The order means that access is prohibited by anyone apart from those named on the order, Wigan Council and the emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partial closure orders have been put in place on two homes

Anyone found to be breaching the order will be liable to a fine, imprisonment or both.

A social media post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: This is in response to reports of disorder, criminal activity, and anti-social behaviour associated with the address, which is reported to be having a detrimental impact on the quality of life of residents in the community.”