Partial closure orders imposed on two Wigan borough homes for anti-social behaviour
Wigan police have imposed a partial closure order on two borough homes plagued by anti-social behaviour.
Restrictions have been put in place at two different properties on Brooklands Avenue in Atherton for three months.
The order means that access is prohibited by anyone apart from those named on the order, Wigan Council and the emergency services.
Anyone found to be breaching the order will be liable to a fine, imprisonment or both.
A social media post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: This is in response to reports of disorder, criminal activity, and anti-social behaviour associated with the address, which is reported to be having a detrimental impact on the quality of life of residents in the community.”