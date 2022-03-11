Case of Wigan man accused of having a pen disguised as a gun is sent before a judge
The case of a Wigan man accused of having a “pen gun” and ammunition in Wigan has been sent to a higher court.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 1:44 pm
Craig Walker, 31, currently of HMP Whatton in Nottinghamshire, stood before Wigan justices accused of having the disguised weapon in Golborne without a firearms certificate or permission from the secretary of state in Golborne on September 27 plus 27 .22 cartridges, also without a certificate.
The case will next be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge on April 6.