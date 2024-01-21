Pensioner appears in court accused of rape and sexual assaults of Wigan schoolgirl 30 years ago
A pensioner has appeared before Wigan magistrates accused of historical sex offences, including rape, against a schoolgirl.
Kenneth Wood, 71, of Silverdale Drive, Preston, is charged with raping the then under-16 - who cannot be named for legal reasons - on the night of August 15 and 16 1992 and to indecently assaulting her twice between January 1 1991 and December 31 1994.
Wood has yet to enter any pleas and, because of the seriousness of the allegations, the bench immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court.