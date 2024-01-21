News you can trust since 1853
Pensioner appears in court accused of rape and sexual assaults of Wigan schoolgirl 30 years ago

A pensioner has appeared before Wigan magistrates accused of historical sex offences, including rape, against a schoolgirl.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Kenneth Wood, 71, of Silverdale Drive, Preston, is charged with raping the then under-16 - who cannot be named for legal reasons - on the night of August 15 and 16 1992 and to indecently assaulting her twice between January 1 1991 and December 31 1994.

Wood has yet to enter any pleas and, because of the seriousness of the allegations, the bench immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court.

He will make his first appearance before a judge on February 21.