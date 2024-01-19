Suspended jail term and five-year ban for Wigan motorist who refused to give sample
and live on Freeview channel 276
Borough justices said they were taking such a tough line with Georgina Green because of the level of her impairment and manner of her driving when stopped by a police patrol plus previous convictions.
The hearing was told that the 38-year-old from Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong, was pulled over by officers on May 27 last year and thought to have been taking drink or drugs, but she refused to give a blood sample.
As well as being given a 16-week custodial sentence suspended for 18 months plus a 60-month disqualification from driving, she must also pay £304 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.
Green had initially denied the offence but then changed her plea to guilty.