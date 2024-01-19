News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Suspended jail term and five-year ban for Wigan motorist who refused to give sample

A Wigan motorist suspected of driving under the influence has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from the road for five years after refusing to provide a blood sample for testing.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Borough justices said they were taking such a tough line with Georgina Green because of the level of her impairment and manner of her driving when stopped by a police patrol plus previous convictions.

Read More
Arrest warrant issued for serial Wigan shoplifter

The hearing was told that the 38-year-old from Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong, was pulled over by officers on May 27 last year and thought to have been taking drink or drugs, but she refused to give a blood sample.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as being given a 16-week custodial sentence suspended for 18 months plus a 60-month disqualification from driving, she must also pay £304 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

Green had initially denied the offence but then changed her plea to guilty.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice