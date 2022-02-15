Wigan pensioner denies charges of historical child sex abuse

A Wigan pensioner has been accused of historical sexual offences against a 10-year-old girl.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:54 am

Denis Gregory, 78, of Laburnum Road, Lowton, denies the charges dating back to December 2008 and January 2009 and also to a more recent accusation that he sexually assaulted a woman over 16 between January 1 and February 28 last year.

He was released on bail pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on March 16 but that bail is conditional on his not having contact with a named person.

Because of the seriousness of the offences, the case was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court

