Denis Gregory, 78, of Laburnum Road, Lowton, denies the charges dating back to December 2008 and January 2009 and also to a more recent accusation that he sexually assaulted a woman over 16 between January 1 and February 28 last year.

He was released on bail pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on March 16 but that bail is conditional on his not having contact with a named person.

Because of the seriousness of the offences, the case was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court