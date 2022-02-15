Wigan woman charged with drugs offences after North West raids by police

Merseyside Police executed warrants across the North West yesterday and made arrests in the Wigan, Bootle and Warrington areas.

They took three suspects into custody for questioning.

Police carried out raids across the North West

Megan Woodham, 29, of Moat Hall Close, Newtown, has now been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine.

Daniel Doran, 31, of Hall Lane, Tower Hill, was charged with the same offence, while Kelsey Higgins, 25, of Ridgewood Way, Bootle, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

All three have been remanded in custody and will appear in court this morning.