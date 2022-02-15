Wigan woman charged with drugs offences after North West raids by police

A Wigan woman arrested by police investigating drugs offences has been charged.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 9:17 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 9:20 am

Merseyside Police executed warrants across the North West yesterday and made arrests in the Wigan, Bootle and Warrington areas.

They took three suspects into custody for questioning.

Read More

Read More
Wigan woman detained by police investigating county lines drug dealing

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police carried out raids across the North West

Megan Woodham, 29, of Moat Hall Close, Newtown, has now been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine.

Daniel Doran, 31, of Hall Lane, Tower Hill, was charged with the same offence, while Kelsey Higgins, 25, of Ridgewood Way, Bootle, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

All three have been remanded in custody and will appear in court this morning.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here