Anthony Bird, 79, of Claydons Place in Longwick, Buckinghamshire was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading not guilty to multiple sexual offences towards a child at a three-week trial.

Following a long investigation, detectives charged Bird with two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14, eight counts of indecent assault on a girl aged under 14 and five counts of rape of a girl under 16 which occurred between 1992 and 2003 at an house in Ashton.

Anthony Bird

The officer in charge of the investigation, Det Con Becky Robinson said: “This sentence follows a lengthy investigation to bring Bird before the courts so that he pays for his abhorrent crimes which were committed over an 11-year period between 1992 and 2003.

“Merseyside Police is completely committed to bringing child sex offenders before the courts, no matter how long ago the abuse took place.

“We hope that he will now reflect on the consequences of his utterly depraved actions while serving his jail time, and serve as a warning to other such offenders that no matter what time has passed we will investigate.

“I would like to take this opportunity to stress that if you have experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know of a child being abused, please come forward and report this to police.