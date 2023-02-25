News you can trust since 1853
Pervert from Wigan is convicted of 27 counts of child sex abuse including attempted rape

A vile Wigan paedophile has been convicted of a litany of child sex abuse crimes plus an horrific physical assault.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Sean Johnson, 32, of Roundhouse Avenue, Aspull, was found guilty by a Bolton Crown Court jury of 27 offences committed against one girl between April 2018 and November 2019 when she was aged 12 to 14.

He had denied all the charges against him but is now awaiting sentence on April 21 after the eight-day trial ended in a long series of guilty verdicts.

Sean Johnson will be sentenced in April at Bolton Crown Court for 27 child sex crimes and a violent assault
He was convicted of two counts of assaulting a child under 13 by penetration; three of sexually assaulting an under-13; the attempted rape of a child under 13; two of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity; 14 of sexual activity with a child; four of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and one of inciting a child into sexual activity.

Johnson has also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of intending to cause a named male grievous bodily harm (the most serious assault charge after attempted murder) on July 25 last year.

He is in custody pending sentence.