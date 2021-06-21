Pervert placed spy camera in young woman’s bedroom

A pervert placed a spy camera in a young woman’s bedroom in order to capture intimate images of her, a court heard.

Paul Freakley appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to admit to a single charge of voyeurism in that he was obtaining sexual gratification from observing his victim in a private place without her consent over a period between April 1 and 15 last year.

The 56-year-old of Browning Avenue, Atherton, was given a six-month prison sentence but the bench suspended the term for two years.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

He was ordered to complete 50 days of rehabilitation activities and was made the subject of a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, nor entering a named address.