Pervert placed spy camera in young woman’s bedroom
A pervert placed a spy camera in a young woman’s bedroom in order to capture intimate images of her, a court heard.
A pervert placed a spy camera in a young woman’s bedroom in order to capture intimate images of her, a court heard.
Paul Freakley appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to admit to a single charge of voyeurism in that he was obtaining sexual gratification from observing his victim in a private place without her consent over a period between April 1 and 15 last year.
The 56-year-old of Browning Avenue, Atherton, was given a six-month prison sentence but the bench suspended the term for two years.
He was ordered to complete 50 days of rehabilitation activities and was made the subject of a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, nor entering a named address.
A victim services surcharge and court costs mean Freakley also has £213 to pay.