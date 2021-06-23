Pervert snared by paedophile hunters
A man who thought he was sending sexual messages to two schoolgirls was snared by “paedophile hunters”, a court heard.
Brian Fellows, of York Street, Leigh, appeared in the dock before a Bolton Crown Court judge to admit attempting to communicate with two named under-16s with the intention of obtaining sexual gratification.
The hearing was told that the “girls” were invited to the 32-year-old’s home, but on answering the door he was confronted by people who go after perverts who contact children for sex. They handed their evidence over to the police and he was later arrested.
Fellows was remanded in custody until July 15 when he will be sentenced.
