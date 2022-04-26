Pet put to sleep to end suffering as Wigan owner gets 10-year ban on keeping dogs

Wigan Today previously reported that Clare Lockett, 52, of Howard Street, Pemberton, had been banned from keeping dogs for 10 years after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Now, the health problems facing German shepherd Cara have been revealed by the RSPCA, which prosecuted Lockett.

Cara had wounds on all of her paws and legs

Cara was found to be in a poor condition with wounds on all of her paws and legs when Lockett took her to a clinic at the RSPCA Wigan, Leigh and district branch on August 24.

In evidence to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, veterinary surgeon Darinka Toth said Cara had been suffering for at least two weeks with anal and skin furunculosis, an immune-mediated skin disease which most often occurs in German shepherds.

Lockett told the vet she had noticed the skin issues “a few weeks previously”, was bathing the dog and had placed bandages on her legs.

Cara, who was in middle age, was “severely underweight” at 23.3kg with a body condition score of just one out of nine.

Cara was in pain when standing and walking due to the wounds and infection

Lockett claimed she had only noticed the weight loss in the week before taking the dog to the clinic.

In her report, the vet said Cara’s wounds smelled of infection and were painful on touch, while a larger wound under her tail left her unable to toilet without discomfort and pain.

The infection in her nail beds and wounds on her paws left her in pain on standing and walking, she stated.

The vet offered to put Cara to sleep to end her suffering, which her owner agreed to.

Ms Toth stated: “In my opinion Cara was suffering at least for a period of two weeks, but likely for considerably longer. A responsible owner would have sought veterinary care when first noticing the wounds and weight loss.”

Lockett pleaded guilty to two offences of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

In mitigation, the court heard she was affected by learning difficulties and suffered from anxiety and depression.