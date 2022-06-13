The ambulance crew was in Skelmersdale town centre on Sunday evening when they were targeted by the group.

Police shared details of what happened on Facebook and urged parents to consider speaking to their children about it.

A spokesman for Skelmersdale police said: “I feel the need to let all the parents of Skem know about an incident that did not sit well with me at all. Tonight we were called to an incident at the Concourse by our friends in the ambulance service.

"Whilst parked up close to the Concourse an ambulance and the paramedics inside become the target of several youths who have started throwing projectiles at them. Luckily no damage or injuries were sustained and the youths responsible had gone on our arrival.

"This may be something you feel you may want to speak to your children about especially if they frequently hang around the Concourse. I hope I share the same sentiment that this is unacceptable behaviour and shall not and will not be tolerated.”

The post on social media led to many comments from residents about what had happened.

Pamela Morgan said: “Kids need to know there are consequences for bad behaviour, sling em in a cell overnight and fine their parents.”

Mal Turner said: “They could need that ambulance and paramedics.”

Tracy Mangan said: “Absolutely appalling behaviour what sort of children are these parents bringing up.”