Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police and council staff have been patrolling Leigh town centre and offering support to homeless people.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh town centre team, along with members of Wigan Council’s community resilience team, spoke to people in both the town centre and at Parsonage Retail Park on Monday.

They took their details and made referrals for additional support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there, they found a man who was suspected to be in breach of court bail conditions by being in Leigh town centre. He was arrested and taken to court.

Police in Leigh town centre

Police were also in Leigh on Sunday as they worked with the council to clear the area outside the former Book Cycle shop on Bradshawgate, where people have been sleeping.

They will hold a pop-up surgery on the retail park from 9am to 11am on Tuesday.