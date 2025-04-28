Police and council offer help to people sleeping rough in Leigh town centre

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 17:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police and council staff have been patrolling Leigh town centre and offering support to homeless people.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh town centre team, along with members of Wigan Council’s community resilience team, spoke to people in both the town centre and at Parsonage Retail Park on Monday.

They took their details and made referrals for additional support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While there, they found a man who was suspected to be in breach of court bail conditions by being in Leigh town centre. He was arrested and taken to court.

Police in Leigh town centrePolice in Leigh town centre
Police in Leigh town centre

Police were also in Leigh on Sunday as they worked with the council to clear the area outside the former Book Cycle shop on Bradshawgate, where people have been sleeping.

They will hold a pop-up surgery on the retail park from 9am to 11am on Tuesday.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice