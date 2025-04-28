Police and council offer help to people sleeping rough in Leigh town centre
Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh town centre team, along with members of Wigan Council’s community resilience team, spoke to people in both the town centre and at Parsonage Retail Park on Monday.
They took their details and made referrals for additional support.
While there, they found a man who was suspected to be in breach of court bail conditions by being in Leigh town centre. He was arrested and taken to court.
Police were also in Leigh on Sunday as they worked with the council to clear the area outside the former Book Cycle shop on Bradshawgate, where people have been sleeping.
They will hold a pop-up surgery on the retail park from 9am to 11am on Tuesday.