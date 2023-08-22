Police are appealing for public help in tracking down Matthew Illidge who is wanted for breaching a non-molestation order in Leigh on May 23 and a conditional licence on June 22.

Unfortunately no picture has been made available of the 32-year-old of no fixed address.

But officers want anyone who knows him and knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 3622.