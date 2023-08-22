Police appeal for help in tracing a wanted Wigan borough man
A man with links to Wigan and Leigh is on the run from justice.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:40 BST
Police are appealing for public help in tracking down Matthew Illidge who is wanted for breaching a non-molestation order in Leigh on May 23 and a conditional licence on June 22.
Unfortunately no picture has been made available of the 32-year-old of no fixed address.
But officers want anyone who knows him and knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.
Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 3622.