News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Fears grow for missing 51-year-old Wigan man

Concerns are growing for the safety of a Wigan man who has been missing for 24 hours.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 07:24 BST
Sean was last seen on the morning of Monday August 21 in Worsley HallSean was last seen on the morning of Monday August 21 in Worsley Hall
Sean was last seen on the morning of Monday August 21 in Worsley Hall

Sean was last seen in the Worsley Hall area on the morning of Monday August 21.

Police have posted this image of him on their social media platforms, appealing for members of the public to come forward if they think they have seen him since.

Read More
Wigan bridge replacement project still due to end next week - despite firm seeki...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sean is 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, tanned, with mousy brown short hair and he has a tattoo on his arm.

A police spokesperson on GMP Wigan West said: “Officers want to make sure that he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to ring police on 0161 856 7032 or 101 quoting the log reference 2547 on 21/8/23.