Sean was last seen in the Worsley Hall area on the morning of Monday August 21.

Police have posted this image of him on their social media platforms, appealing for members of the public to come forward if they think they have seen him since.

Sean is 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, tanned, with mousy brown short hair and he has a tattoo on his arm.

A police spokesperson on GMP Wigan West said: “Officers want to make sure that he is safe and well.”