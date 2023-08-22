Fears grow for missing 51-year-old Wigan man
Concerns are growing for the safety of a Wigan man who has been missing for 24 hours.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 07:24 BST
Sean was last seen in the Worsley Hall area on the morning of Monday August 21.
Police have posted this image of him on their social media platforms, appealing for members of the public to come forward if they think they have seen him since.
Sean is 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, tanned, with mousy brown short hair and he has a tattoo on his arm.