Police appeal for help in tracing a Wigan criminal wanted on prison recall
Wigan police have asked for public help in tracking down a wanted criminal.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 7:26am
After breaching the terms of his prison release, 32-year-old Lee Wallbank should be back behind bars but he has so far eluded capture.
He is known to have links to the Wigan, Hindley, Leigh and Atherton areas of the borough.
Anybody with information as to the whereabouts of Wallbank is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9189, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.