Police appeal for help in tracing two e-bikes snatch from Wigan home
Detectives are investigating a burglary at a Wigan borough home at which two high value e-bikes were among items stolen.
Officers today published pictures of the pair of two-wheelers that were taken during the break-in at an address in Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley, between the Saturdays September 21 and 28.
Also taken were several garden electrical items.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the property is asked to contact PC Carroll on [email protected] quoting log 1761-31092024.
Alternatively phone Crimestoppers anonymously on the freephone number 0800 555111.