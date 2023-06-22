Police appeal for help in tracking down those who steal and store stolen motorbikes

It came after the Abram area team of officers recovered what is thought to be a stolen scrambler in the Spring View area.

In May Wigan Today reported that there had been a big surge in the theft of scooters, e-bikes and smaller motorbikes across the borough.

A suspected stolen scrambler bike recovered by police in Abram

No fewer than 193 motorised two-wheelers had been snatched, largely from homes, garages and sheds, since the turn of the year.

Officers are now trying to reunite this vehicle with its rightful owner.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “This suspected stolen motorbike was recovered by the area team for Abram in Spring View.

"If you have any infomation about the storage of stolen motorbikes call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.