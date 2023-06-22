News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Police appeal for help in tracking down those who steal and store stolen motorbikes

Police are calling on the public to identify places where stolen motorbikes might be stored.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 08:04 BST

It came after the Abram area team of officers recovered what is thought to be a stolen scrambler in the Spring View area.

In May Wigan Today reported that there had been a big surge in the theft of scooters, e-bikes and smaller motorbikes across the borough.

Read More
Wigan man admits witness intimidation but won't face loan sharking trial
A suspected stolen scrambler bike recovered by police in AbramA suspected stolen scrambler bike recovered by police in Abram
A suspected stolen scrambler bike recovered by police in Abram
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No fewer than 193 motorised two-wheelers had been snatched, largely from homes, garages and sheds, since the turn of the year.

Officers are now trying to reunite this vehicle with its rightful owner.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “This suspected stolen motorbike was recovered by the area team for Abram in Spring View.

"If you have any infomation about the storage of stolen motorbikes call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"Thank you for your continued support.”