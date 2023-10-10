News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for help in tracking down Wigan fugitive wanted on recall to prison

Police have published a picture of a Wigan fugitive from justice as they bid to get him back behind bars.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Oct 2023, 07:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 07:18 BST
Paul Billington, from the Golborne and Leigh areas, is wanted on recall to prison, officers say.

The 27-year-old is known to have links to the Wigan and Leigh parts of the borough.

Paul Billiington is known to have links to the Wigan and Leigh areasPaul Billiington is known to have links to the Wigan and Leigh areas
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Paul Billington should contact police on 0161 856 9189 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”