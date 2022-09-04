Police appeal for help to find wanted Wigan man
Greater Manchester Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a Wanted man from Wigan.
By Holly Pritchard
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 12:27 pm
Craig Makin, 42, is wanted for burglary dwelling and is also on recall to prison.
He is believed to have links to Wigan, Leigh, Bury, Radcliffe and Manchester, along with Merseyside areas.
Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Makin should contact the force on 0161 856 9189 or 0161 856 3622.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.