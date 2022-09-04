Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Makin, 42, is wanted for burglary dwelling and is also on recall to prison.

He is believed to have links to Wigan, Leigh, Bury, Radcliffe and Manchester, along with Merseyside areas.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Makin should contact the force on 0161 856 9189 or 0161 856 3622.