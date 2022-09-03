Police appeal for help to trace wanted Wigan man
Greater Manchester Police are appealing for help from the public to locate a wanted man from Wigan.
By Holly Pritchard
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 12:23 pm
Updated
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 12:24 pm
Benjamin Duffy, 27, is wanted in connection with a burglary dwelling and is also on recall to prison.
He is believed to have links to Wigan, Bolton, Manchester, Warrington and Cheshire.
Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Duffy should contact police on 0161 856 9189 or 0161 856 3622.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.