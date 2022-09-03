News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal for help to trace wanted Wigan man

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for help from the public to locate a wanted man from Wigan.

By Holly Pritchard
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 12:23 pm
Updated Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 12:24 pm

Benjamin Duffy, 27, is wanted in connection with a burglary dwelling and is also on recall to prison.

Read More

Read More
Man charged with murder after woman found dead at Haydock home

He is believed to have links to Wigan, Bolton, Manchester, Warrington and Cheshire.

Benjamin Duffy, 27, is wanted in connection with a burglary dwelling and is also on recall to prison.

Most Popular

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Duffy should contact police on 0161 856 9189 or 0161 856 3622.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.