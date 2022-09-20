Police appeal for information following arson attack on a Wigan borough home
Detectives are launching an investigation following an arson attack on a Wigan borough home.
Firefighters from Atherton and Leigh fire stations responded to the incident on Maple Crescent in Leigh at just before 1am on Saturday September 17.
Police say four people approached the address and set the front door alight before fleeing the scene in a silver estate-style car.
It was reported there were people trapped inside, but thankfully it was empty and the occupants of neighbouring homes, whose smoke alarms went off, were unharmed.
Det Sgt Will Hardman, of Wigan’s CID, said: “This must have been frightening for the occupants of the property who, thankfully, managed to make their way to safety.
“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and identify those responsible.”
Anyone with information should contact GMP on 0161 856 3034 quoting 99 17/09/22.
Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.