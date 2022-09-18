Residents' discontent over lack of parking round Wigan sports club.
Residents living near a Wigan cricket club have raised issues over he lack of parking there which leads to match day congestion on their street.
Chris Osborne, 63, of Paris Avenue in Winstanley claims that the issues with parking at Goose Green CC’s ground were obvious from the start.
With limited parking at the club, visitors often park on Paris Avenue which, he says, causes numerous issues for households.
Residents objected to the application to create the club back in 2004, saying there wasn’t enough room for vehicles in the plan, pointing out there would be a minimum of 27 people atten d ing games, even without spectators.
It would be unlikely that all visitors would travel together, meaning the number of vehicles often exceed the amount of spaces available.
Chris said: “Why was this ever allowed to proceed? All issues that were raised originally are happening and have been doing for years.”
Access to the club is through a small cul-de-sac without pavements, which he says poses potential hazards for pedestrians.
By vehicles then parking on the cul-de-sac restricts residents’ access to their drives and would block emergency vehicles’ access not only to the houses but the club itself.
He says highway safety is also breached by this, particularly in regards to the laws of not parking within 10m of a junction.
The question was also raised as to whether another club in Winstanley was necessary, with four already in the south of the borough. A fifth would result in people travelling from other areas of Wigan and thus needing to drive.
As a result Chris believes the solution would be to revoke the planning and relocate the club to the north of the borough.
Alternatively, the club could alleviate problems by moving the entrance to the grounds to Billinge Road and creating parking in an area that wouldn’t cause as much disturbance for residents.
A club spokesperson said: “I am advised that outline planning permission for the cricket club was presented 1994 with full planning was finally granted in 2004 Planning application A/04/ 61387. Personally, I wasn’t involved in the club at this time.
"The planning application states 12 car park spaces needed but we can accommodate more than 18 car park spaces at the club. We do ask all our players and visiting players to park on the car park and not in the cul-de-sac area. This is stated in League handbooks and in communications.
"It is essential emergency access is retained to the club and the residents’ properties throughout. This is something we will look to closely monitor for a period now this matter has been brought to our attention.
"The club is open on match days and if any residents have any concerns, they are welcome to just come on the ground ask and one of our committee members will do their best to address/take any immediate actions required. Following receipt of this email, in the coming days I will present a letter to the residents offering them a further line of communication to present any complaints which will be addressed, and consideration will be paid how we can put in control measures to minimise the risk of any matters noted arising in the future where reasonable and practicable.”