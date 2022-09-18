Chris Osborne, 63, of Paris Avenue in Winstanley claims that the issues with parking at Goose Green CC’s ground were obvious from the start.

With limited parking at the club, visitors often park on Paris Avenue which, he says, causes numerous issues for households.

Residents objected to the application to create the club back in 2004, saying there wasn’t enough room for vehicles in the plan, pointing out there would be a minimum of 27 people atten d ing games, even without spectators.

A picture uploaded by a Paris Avenue resident showing the parking issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be unlikely that all visitors would travel together, meaning the number of vehicles often exceed the amount of spaces available.

Chris said: “Why was this ever allowed to proceed? All issues that were raised originally are happening and have been doing for years.”

Access to the club is through a small cul-de-sac without pavements, which he says poses potential hazards for pedestrians.

Another example of the parking issues on Paris Avenue

By vehicles then parking on the cul-de-sac restricts residents’ access to their drives and would block emergency vehicles’ access not only to the houses but the club itself.

He says highway safety is also breached by this, particularly in regards to the laws of not parking within 10m of a junction.

The question was also raised as to whether another club in Winstanley was necessary, with four already in the south of the borough. A fifth would result in people travelling from other areas of Wigan and thus needing to drive.

As a result Chris believes the solution would be to revoke the planning and relocate the club to the north of the borough.

Alternatively, the club could alleviate problems by moving the entrance to the grounds to Billinge Road and creating parking in an area that wouldn’t cause as much disturbance for residents.

A club spokesperson said: “I am advised that outline planning permission for the cricket club was presented 1994 with full planning was finally granted in 2004 Planning application A/04/ 61387. Personally, I wasn’t involved in the club at this time.

"The planning application states 12 car park spaces needed but we can accommodate more than 18 car park spaces at the club. We do ask all our players and visiting players to park on the car park and not in the cul-de-sac area. This is stated in League handbooks and in communications.

"It is essential emergency access is retained to the club and the residents’ properties throughout. This is something we will look to closely monitor for a period now this matter has been brought to our attention.