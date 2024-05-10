Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for more information after high-value goods were stolen in Wigan

Two mobile phones worth more than £2000 were taken from a shop in Crompton Street, Wigan at around 3pm on Saturday April 27.

No arrests have been made.

Police believe these men could have vital information

Now officers want to speak to witnesses following extensive enquiries and identify two men who they believe have vital information that could help.