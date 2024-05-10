Police appeal for information following mobile phone theft in Wigan
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for more information after high-value goods were stolen in Wigan
Two mobile phones worth more than £2000 were taken from a shop in Crompton Street, Wigan at around 3pm on Saturday April 27.
No arrests have been made.
Now officers want to speak to witnesses following extensive enquiries and identify two men who they believe have vital information that could help.
Anyone with information, should call 101 quoting incident 2726 of 27/04/2024. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.