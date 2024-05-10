Police appeal for information following mobile phone theft in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 10th May 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for more information after high-value goods were stolen in Wigan

Two mobile phones worth more than £2000 were taken from a shop in Crompton Street, Wigan at around 3pm on Saturday April 27.

No arrests have been made.

Read More
Woman faces fraud charge after receiving more than £24k from Wigan Bargain Booze...
Police believe these men could have vital informationPolice believe these men could have vital information
Police believe these men could have vital information

Now officers want to speak to witnesses following extensive enquiries and identify two men who they believe have vital information that could help.

Anyone with information, should call 101 quoting incident 2726 of 27/04/2024. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.