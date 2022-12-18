News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for witnesses after teen suffers serious head injury in Wigan borough crash

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage after a serious road traffic collision in Dalton.

By Holly Pritchard
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Dec 2022, 12:55pm

The incident happened at 9.57pm on Saturday, December 17 on Beacon Lane, in Dalton, Skelmersdale, when a Voltswagon Golf collided with a wall by the side of the road.

A spokesperson for Lancashire police said: “Four people were in the car and the front seat passenger – a 17-year-old girl – suffered a serious head injury for which she is being treated in hospital.

Police make an appeal for witnesses after a teenager was seriously injured in a car crash in Dalton, Skelmersdale.
“The other three people in the car were also taken to hospital for treatment.

“Beacon Lane is a rural location and we are asking for any witnesses to come forward who saw the collision or saw the car before it happened.

“Also, if anyone has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision, we would like to hear from you.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information, please call 101 – quoting log LC-20221217-1303.