Wiganers urged not to call 999 unless life-threatening emergency

North West Ambulance Service urge people not to call 999 unless it is a life-threatening emergency to ensure those who need it receive an ambulance.

By Holly Pritchard
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

As hundreds of patients wait for ambulances across the north west, the service stresses that 999 is for life-threatening emergencies only.

An NWAS spokesperson said: “We are still extremely busy and unfortunately, for those who have called us and need our urgent help, we are coming but there will be a wait.

"Please do not call us back to see how long that wait will be, we cannot answer this question, and this blocks the line for other calls trying to get through.

“These waits are being seen at hospitals too and going there by ambulance does not mean you will skip the queue and be seen quicker.”

You can help take pressure off NHS emergency services by: using 111.nhs.uk or asking your friends or relatives for transport if necessary.

Only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency. Typical emergencies include: cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness, fits that aren’t stopping, chest pain, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding, severe allergic reactions, burns and scalds, suspected stroke and serious head injuries.

NHS