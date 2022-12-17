As hundreds of patients wait for ambulances across the north west, the service stresses that 999 is for life-threatening emergencies only.

An NWAS spokesperson said: “We are still extremely busy and unfortunately, for those who have called us and need our urgent help, we are coming but there will be a wait.

"Please do not call us back to see how long that wait will be, we cannot answer this question, and this blocks the line for other calls trying to get through.

“These waits are being seen at hospitals too and going there by ambulance does not mean you will skip the queue and be seen quicker.”

You can help take pressure off NHS emergency services by: using 111.nhs.uk or asking your friends or relatives for transport if necessary.