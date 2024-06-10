Police appeal: pictures published following Wigan supermarket thefts
Police investigating a series of thefts from a Wigan superstore have published pictures of three people they think could help them with their inquiries.
The CCTV stills were issued by officers looking into shopliftings from the Cross Street Tesco outlet in Hindley at 4.50pm on May 23.
In a social media post, GMP Wigan West said the two women and one man may have information about the crimes.
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101, quoting Log 2431 23/05/24, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.