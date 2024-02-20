Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Walsh was stunned to receive the Benemerenti Award during a service at St Patrick’s Church in Scholes.

It recognises and celebrates outstanding service to the church and is awarded by Pope Francis.

Mr Walsh, 78, was given the award to mark his long-standing and tireless dedication to the Wigan and District Catholic Men’s Society, which dates back more than 40 years, including nine years as president.

It also recognises his involvement in local Catholic history and service to Catholic education – he has been a school governor for 40 years, first at St Joseph’s RC High School in Horwich and then at Holy Family Catholic Primary School in New Springs for the past 27 years.

The award was presented by parish priest and Wigan and District Catholic Men’s Society chaplain Father Ian O’Shea.

Mr Walsh said: “It was a wonderful surprise. I know people are supposed to say it, but it is very true that there are people more worthy than me, but it was a great honour to receive it.

"It was given at St Patrick’s, which was my home church years ago. My mother went many years ago and I couldn’t stop thinking of her on the day.”

Mr Walsh grew up in Scholes and attended St Patrick’s. He now lives in Aspull and goes to Holy Family Church on Sundays, but continues to attend St Patrick’s during the week.

He said: “I thought there was going to be a papal blessing but I was amazed when I found out it was the Benemerenti. It was a great honour, I feel very proud.”

Mr Walsh and his wife Eileen celebrated with parishioners, before enjoying a meal with their family later in the week.

It is not the first time Mr Walsh has received a prestigious award – he was given an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II in the 2016 New Year’s Honours List for services to the local community.