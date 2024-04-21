Police appeal: thousands of pounds worth of piping and tools stolen from Wigan container

Police are appealing for help in tracking down thieves – and their loot – after breaking into a shipping container.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Apr 2024, 17:14 BST
Thousands of pounds worth of copper pipes and tools were said to have been taken during the break-in on Castle Hill Road, Hindley, on the evening of Thursday April 18.

The tools are said to be specialised for the maintenance of trainline power cables.

A general view of Castle Hill Road in Hindley where thousands of pounds worth of copper pipes and tools were stolen from a shipping container

A post on social media by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “If anyone has any information regarding this offence please email [email protected] quoting reference CRI/06LL/0010826/24.

“Metal is in use everywhere, on your homes, you businesses and in the community.

"Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”