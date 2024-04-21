Police appeal: thousands of pounds worth of piping and tools stolen from Wigan container
Police are appealing for help in tracking down thieves – and their loot – after breaking into a shipping container.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thousands of pounds worth of copper pipes and tools were said to have been taken during the break-in on Castle Hill Road, Hindley, on the evening of Thursday April 18.
The tools are said to be specialised for the maintenance of trainline power cables.
A post on social media by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “If anyone has any information regarding this offence please email [email protected] quoting reference CRI/06LL/0010826/24.
“Metal is in use everywhere, on your homes, you businesses and in the community.
"Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”