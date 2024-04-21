Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of pounds worth of copper pipes and tools were said to have been taken during the break-in on Castle Hill Road, Hindley, on the evening of Thursday April 18.

The tools are said to be specialised for the maintenance of trainline power cables.

A general view of Castle Hill Road in Hindley where thousands of pounds worth of copper pipes and tools were stolen from a shipping container

A post on social media by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “If anyone has any information regarding this offence please email [email protected] quoting reference CRI/06LL/0010826/24.

“Metal is in use everywhere, on your homes, you businesses and in the community.