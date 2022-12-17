News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal to public for help to trace wanted Wigan man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Wigan.

By Holly Pritchard
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Officers are appealing for help to find, Kyle Andrews, 30, who is wanted on recall to prison. He is known to have links to the Wigan, St Helens and Merseyside areas.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Kyle Andrews is urged to contact the force on 0161 856 9189 or 0161 856 3622.You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Kyle Andrews is wanted on recall to prison.