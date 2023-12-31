Police bid to stop potential New Year's Eve car meet near Wigan
A public space protection order has been obtained for Pimbo Industrial Estate for Sunday evening to keep people away.
Police officers will also be doing speed checks and issue warnings to anyone driving around the area in an “anti-social manner”.
They say they want to prevent the impact it would have on people living nearby and avoid anyone being injured “at all costs”.
A post on Skelmersdale Police’s Facebook page said: “We’ve been made aware of a potential car meet that will be taking place at the Pimbo Industrial Estate this evening.
“This type of anti-social behaviour may not seem like a big deal to some, however the impact it has on the nearby residents who simply want to enjoy their evening is massive. This type of unregulated behaviour increases the potential of someone being injured, which we want to avoid at all costs.
"As a result, the Neighbourhood Policing Team has worked with West Lancs Council to successfully put a Public Space Protection Order in place for this area which has consequences for anyone set on causing anti-social behaviour.
"Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be out this evening in this area. We will be conducting speed checks along with issuing Section 59 warnings to anyone who is driving around Pimbo in an anti social manner. Don’t forget, if you receive the Section 59 warning you run the risk of your vehicle being seized.
"We really hope everyone enjoys their New Year’s Eve safely.”