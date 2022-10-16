Bob Halliwell, who coached at Wigan Harriers for more than 30 years, died after a short battle with a brain tumour on August 9.

He is survived by wife Anne, daughters Vici and Kim, and granddaughter Lucy, who also competes for the club.

In his time, the 67-year-old coached the throws group mainly to international level.

Bob Halliwell

He had two world champions, countless internationals and British record holders.

Bob’s group also consisted of people with disabilities and he was made regional disability coach for the North.

His wife Anne said: “He was always joking, never took anything seriously, he was a wind-up merchant!

"So many people sent cards saying how much he had helped them overcome various things in their lives.”

Members of Bob's family and Wigan Harriers at the bench unveiling

Daughter Vici said: “He loved coming down to Robin Park. Even when he was poorly, he was asking could he go to training.

"I started coming here when I was at Deanery and my games teacher Margaret introduced him, and he began coaching.

"He loved all his athletes.”

Anne, centre with daughters Vici and Kim cutting the ribbon

Kim said: “He would always do anything for anyone. He drove around picking people up and taking them to training and competitions across the country.

"Even if his athletes came last, as long as there was progress he’d be happy. He was so proud of everyone he coached.”

The bench is located on the corner of the outdoor running track at Robin Park, opposite the hammer throw arena.

One of Bob’s longest-standing athletes Bethan Lishman gave a speech during an event to unveil it, which was attended virtually by many people around the world.

Anne, centre with granddaughter Lucy, left and daughter Kim

Bethan, who had been coached by Bob for more than two decades, said: “He always stepped up and pulled on the black and red vest of Wigan.

“We wanted to do something for Bob from Wigan Harriers so he is always remembered when we are here training.

"He’ll be here going, ‘you didn’t do that right’ or ‘not bad for a girl’, which is what I always got. Or as me and Carl Fletcher used to get, ‘go on just one more, finish on a good one’.

"With regards to the plaque, he is a legend – it will never be a ‘was’ for me.

"He was famous for his black americano with just a little bit of white milk. So in memory to that, it was time for a brew and one last rep. We can sit down and have a coffee with him, then do that one last rep he was always on about.

"I can’t thank everyone enough for making it such a special thing for such a special guy.”

Bob's bench

Anne said: “The bench is beautiful, it’s really emotional seeing it all come together.”

Vici and Kim said: “The bench is lovely. He’ll like it. He’ll be complaining, ‘why was it not here before so I could sit on it, I could’ve done with that years ago’.

“He’d like all the fuss.”