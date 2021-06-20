Police called to reports of shooting in Wigan
Police were called after reporting of a shooting in Wigan last night.
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 11:20 am
Updated
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 11:29 am
The incident unfolded in the Crabtree Road area of Worsley Hall, where residents reported hearing gunshots, on the evening of Saturday June 19.
Multiple police cars raced to the scene and reportedly found a man with "life changing injuries".
Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for further details.
